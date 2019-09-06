|
Hiram Davis
MORTON – Hiram T. Davis, 87, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Methodist, in Peoria, with his family by his side.
Hiram was born on November 5, 1931, to Marion Threll and Florence Ann Davis, in Hampshire, Ill. He married Dolly Foster on March 8, 1952, in East Peoria. She survives.
He is also survived by one son, Steve (Kathy) Davis of Creve Coeur; one daughter, Terri (Rodney) Schuck of Deer Creek; five grandchildren, Robert Davis of Creve Coeur, Angie Davis (fiancé, Brian Neuhaus) of East Peoria, Jamie (Brad) Siltman of Manito, Andy (Krystal) Miller of Morton, and Jesse (Mary) Miller of Morton; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Delwin Davis of East Peoria and Bob (Barbara) Davis of Manito.
Hiram was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 67 years, and a much loved dad, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019