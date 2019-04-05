|
Hisako Kasai Durham
PEORIA - Hisako Kasai Durham, age 79, of Peoria went to be with Christ on April 2, 2019 in Peoria. She was born on October 15, 1939 in Tokyo, Japan. Hisako married the late Russell M. Durham. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and loved the Lord as her Savior. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband in Knollreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, VA.
A loving thank you to the staff and owners of Patrician Home for the love and care given to Hisako for over twenty-five years, the James Team at Grace Presbyterian Church who faithfully shared their lives with Hisako, Unity Point Hospice who were so kind, supportive and provided special care for Hisako's comfort and to the Heiple Law in Peoria, who graciously represented Hisako pro bono over many years in court proceedings, providing guidance and counseling to Hisako's guardians.
We are so grateful to each and everyone involved in Hisako's life. Hisako is now in the presence and care of her Savior forevermore.
A celebration will be held in the Chapel of Grace Presbyterian Church on April 11, 2019 at 6 pm. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 8607 N. State Rt 91, Peoria, IL 61615-9506
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019