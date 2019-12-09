|
|
Homer A. Gundy
WASHINGTON - Homer A. Gundy, 84, of Washington passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
He was born on August 7, 1935, in Aurora, NE, the son of Glenn and Ruth Reichardt Gundy. He married Janice Michael on Sept 21, 1956, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife and two daughters, Lori (Reggie Livingston) Guth and Lisa (Andrew) Strubhar, all of Washington. Further surviving are 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
His parents; one brother, Dale; and one sister, Glenda Rediger, preceded him in death.
Homer was a veteran of the Illinois Army Air National Guard, serving on the 169th Fighter Bomber Squad. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company, retiring after 30 years in 1993. Homer also was an auctioneer and owned Homer A. Gundy Auction Service. He was a member of Calvary Community Church in Washington.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Calvary Community Church. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to his service at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka or Calvary Community Church.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019