Homer Chester Stout, Jr.
MORTON — Homer Chester Stout Jr., 76, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 22, 1944, in Clovis N.M., to Homer Chester, Sr. and Dora O. (Lee) Stout. He married Sharon Sue Bazil on August 30, 1969, in East Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Sue Stout of Morton; his mother, Dora O. Stout of Groveland; one sister, Jean Ann Brophy of St. Jacob, Ill.; three brothers-in-law, William (Bernadette) Bazil of Morton, Charles E. Bazil of Jacksonville, Fla. and Alvin K. Barber of Peoria Heights, Ill.; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Homer Chester Stout, Sr.; one brother, James Dale Stout; one sister, Dana Kay Barber; and one sister-in-law, LeiLani Laurel Bazil.
Homer was a Vietnam veteran having served with the United States Army for 23 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held in Morton at a later date. A burial of cremated remains will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners' Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
.