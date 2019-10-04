|
|
Homer Lee Wells
EAST PEORIA – Homer Lee Wells, 90, of East Peoria, passed away at 11:09 pm Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
He was born June 7, 1929 in Wayne City, IL to Homer Marshall and Lillie Marie Trotter Wells. He married Juanita L. Hunt in Peoria on May 22, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1996. He later married Shirley B. Berrard in Washington on Nov. 29, 1997. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Melvin and Joe; grandson, Colby; and nephew, Steve.
Surviving are six children, Linda (Terry) Schultz of OK, Larry (Grace) Wells of MN, Janice (John) Zimmerman of Marquette Heights, Jerry (Rhonda) Wells of Lexington, Mike (Sherri) Wells of IA, Brian (Trish) Wells of TX; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Ron) Kellum of LA, Mary Auxier of Centralia; and special friend, Linda Cordell of Washington.
Homer was an Illinois Air National Guard Veteran, serving for 37 years from 1947 to 1984, retiring as Chief Master Sergeant. He was also the Chief of his family.
He was a member of Roland Manor Baptist Church in Washington where he served as a deacon for many years.
He had a passion for church, family, friends, music and traveling. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview and Vitas Hospice for all of their special care.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm Sunday, Oct. 6th at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Oct. 7th at 10am with Rev. Steve Hardin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude. Homer was very passionate about St. Jude and was a runner for many years.
Homer's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019