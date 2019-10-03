|
|
Horst N. Prohaska
PEORIA — Horst N. Prohaska, 86, of Peoria passed away and slipped away peacefully at home surrounded by love the morning of Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Horst was born on July 14, 1933, in southeastern Germany. With his parents and two sisters, Ruth Kulschbach and Eleonore Guderjan, they relocated to Peoria in 1953.
On December 22, 1961, he married Anni Rauscher. Together they raised Ute Prohaska MD and Arno Prohaska. His beloved grandchildren are Nicholas Adams, Isabella Adams and Miranda Adams. Horst was a talented pattern designer for CAT for almost 40 years.
On a trip in Mexico in 2004, he met Anna Bussian, and they married October 9, 2005. Together they continued traveling in the world and enjoyed many river cruises.
Horst was a wonderful, kind loving man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him – family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria, IL 61606, on Monday, October 7, 2019. Family will greet guests beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church, with a private family burial later. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Donation can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church; Central Illinois Parkinson's Support Group, 5114 N. Glen Park Place, Peoria IL 61614; or your special charity in his memory. Thank you.
You may view Horst's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019