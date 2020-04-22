|
Howard D. Schumacher
METAMORA - Howard D. Schumacher, 89, of Metamora, formerly of LaRose, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
Howard was born on August 9, 1930, in rural Varna to the late Arthur and Hannah (Steffens) Schumacher. He married Rosella Ingels on April 21, 1950, in LaRose. Rosella preceded him in death on June 6, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Dale.
Howard is survived by his two sons, Howard J. (Beth) Schumacher of Franklin Grove, Ill., and Jeffrey Schumacher of Roanoke; one daughter, Heidi (Phil) Cook of Toluca; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Howard was a truck driver and owned Schumacher trucking with his brother, Dale, for over 20 years. He dollied trucks around at Pabst Brewery and also dispatched for Cox Transfer. He retired from Consolidated Freight in 1994.
Howard was the Mayor of LaRose for over 20 years and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in LaRose.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Social distancing and other guidelines apply. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in LaRose, with Nathan Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to the and online condolences can be left for the family at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020