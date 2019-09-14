|
Howard Eugene McKean
PEORIA - Howard Eugene McKean, 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Murrayville, IL, on October 2, 1928, to Howard and Mamie McKean. Howard Enlisted in the Air Force in 1947 and was discharged four years later. He was known as someone who could work on anything, but especially Ford cars. Howard enjoyed collecting artifacts from auctions and garage sales. He often listened to country western music and enjoyed camping with the family. His four sons had him as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.
Howard leaves to cherish in his memories, four sons, Eugene McKean, James Allen McKean, Jerald Wayne McKean and David Scott McKean; one brother, Jessie McKean; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Mary Katherine (mother of his sons) and Elizabeth "Betty" Stevenor; five brothers, James, Paul, Edward, John and Charles; three sisters, Helen, Margaret and Janet; and a granddaughter, Wendy Lynn.
Visitation for Howard will be Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services and graveside services will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery at 12 noon.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019