Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Howard McKean
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Swan Lake Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard McKean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Eugene McKean


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Eugene McKean Obituary
Howard Eugene McKean
PEORIA - Howard Eugene McKean, 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Murrayville, IL, on October 2, 1928, to Howard and Mamie McKean. Howard Enlisted in the Air Force in 1947 and was discharged four years later. He was known as someone who could work on anything, but especially Ford cars. Howard enjoyed collecting artifacts from auctions and garage sales. He often listened to country western music and enjoyed camping with the family. His four sons had him as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader.
Howard leaves to cherish in his memories, four sons, Eugene McKean, James Allen McKean, Jerald Wayne McKean and David Scott McKean; one brother, Jessie McKean; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Mary Katherine (mother of his sons) and Elizabeth "Betty" Stevenor; five brothers, James, Paul, Edward, John and Charles; three sisters, Helen, Margaret and Janet; and a granddaughter, Wendy Lynn.
Visitation for Howard will be Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m. at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services and graveside services will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery at 12 noon.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now