Howard Goodyear
MORTON - Howard A. Goodyear, 91, of Morton passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice in Peoria, from complications following a stroke.
He was born on October 21, 1928, in Morton, Ill., to Howard and Lois (Dodds) Goodyear. He married Marjorie Frey on October 18, 1953, in Morton. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2007. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Surviving are one daughter, Jana (Jerald) Crickman of Spring Grove, Minn.; three sons, Scott (Allison) Goodyear of Peoria, Bruce (Cathy) Goodyear of East Peoria and Todd (Nichole) Goodyear of San Diego, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Howard graduated from Morton High School and then attended Carthage College, graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree. He spent his career as a sales representative for Proctor and Gamble for 35 years.
He had an outgoing personality and loved traveling with Marj, seeing new places and meeting new people. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren and was their biggest supporter. He enjoyed golfing and was a season ticket holder for Bradley University basketball for many years.
Howard was a member of First United Methodist Church in East Peoria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund HVAC in East Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020