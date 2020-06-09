Howard Holmes Jr.
WASHINGTON - Howard M. Holmes Jr., age 92, of Washington passed away at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
He was born on October 29, 1927, in Kewanee, IL, to Howard and Eva Ames Holmes Sr. He married Betty Stinson in Mt. Sterling, IL, on October 10, 1952. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dixie (Ron) Thomas of Florida and Shelley (Denny) Hartman of Washington; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Howard "Sonny" III; and two sisters, Juli and Janie.
Howard was World War II veteran. He served his country with the Merchant Marines, Army and Air Force. After his service, he was a truck driver for over 30 years with local companies, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Teamsters and enjoyed golfing at Hillcrest Golf Course in Washington.
Private services will be held. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude.
Howard's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.