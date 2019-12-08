Home

Howard L. Durst


1942 - 2019
Howard L. Durst Obituary
Howard L. Durst
DELAVAN - Howard L. Durst Sr., 77, of Delavan, IL, passed away at 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel. Inurnment will be held in Haedicke Family Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
