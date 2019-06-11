Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Wernsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard R. Wernsman


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard R. Wernsman Obituary
Howard R. Wernsman
METAMORA - Howard R. Wernsman, 79, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:18 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 12, 1940, in Germantown Hills, IL, to George and Minnie (Brunk) Wernsman. He married Nancy Colson on January 8, 1991. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Kim (Ben) Elbert of Morton; son, Kevin (Beth) Wernsman of Germantown Hills; step-children, Carla (Rich) McNamee of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Connie (Chris) Berry of Waco, TX, Kim (Rick) Ireton of East Peoria and Dan Kath of Peoria; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Barb Gullett of Congerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son Tim Kath; daughter-in-law, Carole Wernsman; brother, Milton Wernsman; and brother-in-law, Jerry Gullett.
Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a heavy equipment operator for Local 649 in Peoria, last working for the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Howard enjoyed hunting the outdoors, raising hunting dogs and collecting antique tractors. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Central Illinois Chapter, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now