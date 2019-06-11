|
Howard R. Wernsman
METAMORA - Howard R. Wernsman, 79, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:18 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on February 12, 1940, in Germantown Hills, IL, to George and Minnie (Brunk) Wernsman. He married Nancy Colson on January 8, 1991. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Kim (Ben) Elbert of Morton; son, Kevin (Beth) Wernsman of Germantown Hills; step-children, Carla (Rich) McNamee of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Connie (Chris) Berry of Waco, TX, Kim (Rick) Ireton of East Peoria and Dan Kath of Peoria; fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Barb Gullett of Congerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son Tim Kath; daughter-in-law, Carole Wernsman; brother, Milton Wernsman; and brother-in-law, Jerry Gullett.
Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a heavy equipment operator for Local 649 in Peoria, last working for the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Howard enjoyed hunting the outdoors, raising hunting dogs and collecting antique tractors. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandkids.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Central Illinois Chapter, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019