Howard Snyder
PEORIA - Howard (Howie) Snyder, 86, of Mission, Tx, formerly of Peoria, passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020. He was born January 7, 1934 to George and Goldie Snyder. Surviving are his companion, Bette Hummel and two nephews. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of the Masonic Order, BPOE, VFW and the American Legion. He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.