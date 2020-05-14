Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Taylor


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Taylor Obituary
Howard Taylor
CANTON - Howard R. Taylor 96, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.
He was born on November 21, 1923 in Fulton County IL to T Chellis and Louise (Negley) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marian Lock, and a brother, C. Eugene Taylor. He was also preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Ellen & Michael Snell.
Howard is survived by his wife Shirley (Oaks) whom he married November 17, 1946. Also surviving are 4 children: Mark (Laura) Taylor, Ruth (John) Snell, Mary (Don) Wolf and Chuck (Jan) Taylor, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving 1944 to 1945.
He worked for Fulton Service Co. 1946 to 1961. He joined State Farm Insurance as an Agent in Canton, IL where he served his hometown for 26 years.
He was a lifelong learner. Even after retirement he learned violin, and candy making. He was known for the many poems he recited. He enjoyed solving the jumble in the daily newspaper. As a young adult Howard came to a strong faith in Jesus. He was active in church wherever he lived.
Due to the current restrictions a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Canton IL or Sarasota, FL, First Christian Church Canton, IL or First Baptist Church of Sarasota.
To leave online condolence, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -