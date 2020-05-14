|
|
Howard Taylor
CANTON - Howard R. Taylor 96, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Sarasota, FL.
He was born on November 21, 1923 in Fulton County IL to T Chellis and Louise (Negley) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marian Lock, and a brother, C. Eugene Taylor. He was also preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, Ellen & Michael Snell.
Howard is survived by his wife Shirley (Oaks) whom he married November 17, 1946. Also surviving are 4 children: Mark (Laura) Taylor, Ruth (John) Snell, Mary (Don) Wolf and Chuck (Jan) Taylor, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Navy serving 1944 to 1945.
He worked for Fulton Service Co. 1946 to 1961. He joined State Farm Insurance as an Agent in Canton, IL where he served his hometown for 26 years.
He was a lifelong learner. Even after retirement he learned violin, and candy making. He was known for the many poems he recited. He enjoyed solving the jumble in the daily newspaper. As a young adult Howard came to a strong faith in Jesus. He was active in church wherever he lived.
Due to the current restrictions a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels of Canton IL or Sarasota, FL, First Christian Church Canton, IL or First Baptist Church of Sarasota.
To leave online condolence, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020