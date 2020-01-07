Home

Howard Wagstaff


1941 - 2020
Howard Wagstaff Obituary
Howard Wagstaff
EAST PEORIA - Howard Charles Wagstaff, age 78, of East Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Howard was born on December 26, 1941, in Tazewell County, the son of Harold and Bessie (Stillwell) Wagstaff. He married Carolyn Brand on June 3, 1961, in Groveland, and she survives.
Howard is also survived by his children, Steve (Lisa Denney) Wagstaff, Michele (Larry) Pollack and Joana (Olivier) Parks; and grandchildren, Erika (Al) Thomas-Canejo Luna, Kyle (Erika) Thomas, Sam Cone, Ben Cone, Mallory (Izaak) Cary, Charles Wagstaff, Kalyn Wagstaff and Christopher Wagstaff.
Howard was an Iron Worker for Local 112 for 38 years and was an Apprentice Instructor for several years. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 1143 for 46 years.
Per Howard's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
