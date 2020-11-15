Howard Wissel
GLASFORD - Howard George Wissel, 95, of Glasford passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born June 29, 1925, in Peoria to Isadore and Bertha (LeConte) Wissel, he married Sarah Blanton on March 15, 1949, in Peoria. She died on April 22, 2003. He later married Anna May Palmer on October 8, 2004, in Groveland. She died on September 22, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rosalyn Melz and Elizabeth Carlyle.
Surviving are three sons, Duane (Barb) Wissel and Darren Wissel, both of Glasford, and Darrell (Cheri) Wissel of Arvada, Colorado; two daughters, Brenda (Rod) Neuenschwander of Glasford and Bonnie (Steve) Graves of Groveland; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Howard was a lifelong farmer and worked at Interstate Brands (Butternut Bread) in Peoria for 15 years, retiring in 1989.
An avid reader and television watcher of westerns, Howard had a love for fox hunting and animals, especially his birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and farming.
A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton. Pastor Kevin Copeland will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice
