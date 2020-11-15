1/1
Howard Wissel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Wissel
GLASFORD - Howard George Wissel, 95, of Glasford passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born June 29, 1925, in Peoria to Isadore and Bertha (LeConte) Wissel, he married Sarah Blanton on March 15, 1949, in Peoria. She died on April 22, 2003. He later married Anna May Palmer on October 8, 2004, in Groveland. She died on September 22, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rosalyn Melz and Elizabeth Carlyle.
Surviving are three sons, Duane (Barb) Wissel and Darren Wissel, both of Glasford, and Darrell (Cheri) Wissel of Arvada, Colorado; two daughters, Brenda (Rod) Neuenschwander of Glasford and Bonnie (Steve) Graves of Groveland; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Howard was a lifelong farmer and worked at Interstate Brands (Butternut Bread) in Peoria for 15 years, retiring in 1989.
An avid reader and television watcher of westerns, Howard had a love for fox hunting and animals, especially his birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and farming.
A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton. Pastor Kevin Copeland will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved