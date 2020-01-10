Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Hubert "Jr" Leathers


1952 - 2020
Hubert "Jr" Leathers Obituary
Hubert "JR" Leathers
METAMORA - Hubert (JR) D Leathers, 67, of Metamora, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at OSF St Francis Medical Center.
He was born November 12, 1952 in Peoria, the son of Hubert and Marie Buchholz Leathers. He married Sharon Oltman on September 16, 1983.
Hubert is survived by his wife of thirty-six years; his children, Curtis (Emily) Davis of Chillicothe, Marie (Ryne) Brewer of Lexington, and Brandon Leathers of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Tom and Katelyn Davis of Chillicothe, and Gavin and Grayson Brewer of Lexington; four brothers, Carroll "Whitey" (Becky) Leathers, Jim Leathers of East Peoria, Gerald (Margaret) Leathers, of Morton, and Phil Leathers of East Peoria; one sister, Ruth (Mike) Crist of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dave.
Hubert enjoyed traveling the country while owning and operating his own semi-truck. He finished his career as an owner operator of his dump truck. Hubert retired in 2013.
Hubert loved to travel, enjoyed the outdoors, Harley's, Corvettes, and Bob Seger.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Johnston will officiate.
Burial will be in Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt Pulaski.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Midwest Affiliate or PAAR Cares.
To view Hubert's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
