Hugh Arthur "Tripp" Shaw III
BRIMFIELD - Hugh Arthur "Tripp" Shaw III, age 69, of Brimfield passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11:22 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1950, in Peoria to Hugh A. and Mary Jane (Wilken) Shaw Jr. He married Rebecca Off on Dec. 20, 1980, in Peoria. She survives, along with three brothers, Steve (Patti) Shaw of Peoria, Jeff (Jackie) Shaw of Peoria and David (Karen) Shaw of Germantown Hills; one sister, Susan (Jimmy) Copeland of Bradenton, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Tripp graduated from Peoria High School in 1968. He joined the army in November of 1968. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam for 13 months, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a carpenter by trade, working and retiring out of the Carpenters Local 183. He was a member of the Chillicothe Sportsman Club. He was greatly loved and will be forever missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
.