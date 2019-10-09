|
Hugh Bernard Maroney
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Hugh Bernard Maroney, 95, of Peoria Heights died at his home at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019.
He was born on August 28, 1924, in Butler Grove, Illinois, to Lawrence and Mary Cassidy Moroney. He married Judith Karl on November 26, 1953, in Peoria. She survives.
Beloved by his children, they survive: two daughters, Michelle (John) Kindermann of Brimfield, IL, and Sheila Maroney of Peoria Heights; two sons, Kevin (Raquel) Maroney of Hermosillo, Mexico, and Brian (Jagruti) Maroney of Davis, CA; and two grandsons, Erik Maroney of Sacramento, CA, and Sean Maroney of Davis, CA.
Bernard loved life. He especially enjoyed being with his family, working in his yard, nature and poetry. He was a prolific letter writer. He wrote, unfailingly, a letter every week to his out-of-state sons and grandsons.
Bernard graduated from East Peoria High School in 1942, from the Caterpillar apprentice program, and in 1952 from Bradley University. He retired from Caterpillar in 1987 after 45 years of service.
Bernard was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1943 until 1946. During the Asiatic-Pacific theater, Bernard served aboard two ships, the U.S.S. Egeria and the U.S.S. Diachenko.
Bernard and Judy were long-time members of St. Peter's Catholic Church and, in more recent years, St. Thomas Parish.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Myles Moroney; and three sisters, Evalea Blessing, Josephine Saccenti and Margory Dirksmeyer.
A funeral Mass will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel, with Fr. Stephen Willard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the chapel. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen or a .
