Hugh Clymore
EAST PEORIA - Hugh Bruce Clymore, 81, of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 21, 1938, in Urbana, MO, to Marian T. and Velma Jean Davis Clymore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Connie Berry; and brother, Gene Clymore.
He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Ann Sanford; grandchildren, Joshua Clymore, Jacob Berry, Cassandra Porter, Elizabeth Bowers and David Porter Jr.; and four great-grandchildren.
Hugh served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Caterpillar for 10 years, ICC College for 20 years and owned and operated CATTA Club Tavern in East Peoria for 20 years, retiring on February 1, 2009.
He enjoyed country music, playing Euchre and making people laugh. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020