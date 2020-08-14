Ian Howley
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Ian Howley of Washington, IL, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 54.
Ian was born on October 24, 1965, in Hollywood, CA, to Sidney and Roseann Howley. He received degrees from Illinois Central College and Illinois State University in Applied Science and Industrial Technology. Following graduation, he worked at Rohn Industries for 13 years and then for Advanced Technology Services for 16 years.
On October 9, 1993, he married Beth Elaine Shelander, together they had three children, son Miles, and two daughters Tess and Grace. Ian was preceded in death by his father, Sidney. He is survived by his wife Beth, his three children, his mother Roseann, sister Chris (Stuart) Lewellen, brother Michael Howley, and niece Megan (Evan) DeClercq.
Ian had a passion for music. He loved to go to concerts with friends and family and was also involved in his church worship team. He was known for his ability to fix anything. He loved to laugh and was a good storyteller. He was an adventurous traveler. For many years Ian held to the tradition of Sunday Family movie night leading everyone through countless cinematic adventures.
Due to Ian's tireless dedication to keeping his family healthy and community safe, the funeral is being kept private at this time. The family is planning a larger Celebration of Life in the future. Prior to the service, a drive-by visitation will be held at Washington Christian Church, 1012 North Main Street, Washington, IL, from 2:00 pm to 2:45 pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Please use the Devonshire Street entrance and exit onto North Main Street. Flowers can be sent to the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association
. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.