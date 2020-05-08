|
Ian M. Carlson
PEORIA - Ian M. Carlson, 30, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence. Surviving are his parents, Matthew Carlson of Peoria and Dena Gilfillan of Brimfield; one sister, Sarah McCallister of Dunlap; grandparents Larry and Carol Gray of Peoria; an aunt, Carrie (Jeff) McWhirter of East Peoria; a cousin, Dustin Jordan of Peoria, and two cousins formerly of Dunlap, Todd (Christine) Nee of Scottsdale, AZ and Michael (Chris) Nee of Long Beach, CA. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in Michigan, Colorado and Arizona. He was the loving uncle of Aniston McCallister and August McCallister, of Dunlap, who adored him and couldn't wait for his visits.
Ian was a graduate of Richwoods High School and ICC. While in school, he played football and rugby, and made several trips during the summer months to Europe and the UK. After college, Ian moved to Chicago where he worked as a photographer's assistant. He also worked as a waiter and bartender at various restaurants in downtown Chicago and the North Side, including the sports bars in Wrigleyville. An avid reader, artist and musician, Ian also painted wall murals and sold several of his paintings in Chicago. He always enjoyed inviting friends over to sample his excellent cooking. After eight years, he moved back to Peoria in 2019, last working at the Bullpen Sports Bar at Landmark.
Known for his quick wit and entertaining personality, Ian will be greatly missed by family and an extended list of friends he made in Illinois and around the country. He'll long be remembered for his infectious smile, his loving nature, his respect for strangers, and the glowing personality he always brought to gatherings of friends and family alike.
A Celebration of Ian's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ian's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Ian's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020