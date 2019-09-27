|
Ida Marie Messer
PEORIA- Ida Marie Messer, 91, of Peoria, formerly of Lebanon, MO, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:22 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born January 6, 1928 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Louis Ellis and Ida Mae (Dagit) Boyd.
She married George O. Messer July 18, 1944. They were married 63 years, until his passing on Nov. 11, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, one infant sister and one infant grandson.
Survivors include her children, Barbara (Chuck) Buescher, George (Marsha) Messer and Don (Alva) Messer; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and niece Brenda Noel.
Ida attended Woodruff High School and worked many years for Carson Pirie Scott and Bergners. She will be remembered for her kind heart and great sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Rt. 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences may be made at remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019