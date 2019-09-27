Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Marie Messer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Marie Messer Obituary
Ida Marie Messer
PEORIA- Ida Marie Messer, 91, of Peoria, formerly of Lebanon, MO, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:22 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born January 6, 1928 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Louis Ellis and Ida Mae (Dagit) Boyd.
She married George O. Messer July 18, 1944. They were married 63 years, until his passing on Nov. 11, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, one infant sister and one infant grandson.
Survivors include her children, Barbara (Chuck) Buescher, George (Marsha) Messer and Don (Alva) Messer; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and niece Brenda Noel.
Ida attended Woodruff High School and worked many years for Carson Pirie Scott and Bergners. She will be remembered for her kind heart and great sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Rt. 91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences may be made at remmertfuneralhome.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now