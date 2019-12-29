|
|
Ida "Mauveline" Montgomery
WASHINGTON - Ida "Mauveline" Vickery Montgomery, age 91, a long-time resident of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 3:40 p.m. at Washington Christian Village, where she was a resident for the last three months.
Born in Cypress Inn, Tennessee, to Thomas and Lula Eads Vickery on July 17, 1928, she married Henry J. Montgomery in Florence, AL, in 1944.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Donnie; grandson, Alexander; five brothers, A.C., Lee, Melvin, Rubin and Woody; and three sisters, Rosa, Ava Jean and Pauline.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Chuck) Martin, and daughter-in-law, Jean Montgomery of Washington; brother, Jack (Melissa) Vickery of Fayetteville, TN; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She attended the Sunnyland Church of the Nazarene for 65 years. Her priorities were her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; her church; and her family.
In her early years, she made quilts and crocheted afghans, as well as working on many other types of crafts. In her later years, she enjoyed assembling puzzles and working on "Search a Word," but all of her years, she loved spending time reading and studying the Bible.
We wish to thank the ladies of the church for the years of Bible Studies so faithfully attended at her home. She truly loved hosting, preparing and anticipating those special occasions.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor David Garner officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Mauveline's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019