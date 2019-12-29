Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida "Mauveline" Montgomery


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida "Mauveline" Montgomery Obituary
Ida "Mauveline" Montgomery
WASHINGTON - Ida "Mauveline" Vickery Montgomery, age 91, a long-time resident of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 3:40 p.m. at Washington Christian Village, where she was a resident for the last three months.
Born in Cypress Inn, Tennessee, to Thomas and Lula Eads Vickery on July 17, 1928, she married Henry J. Montgomery in Florence, AL, in 1944.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Donnie; grandson, Alexander; five brothers, A.C., Lee, Melvin, Rubin and Woody; and three sisters, Rosa, Ava Jean and Pauline.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Chuck) Martin, and daughter-in-law, Jean Montgomery of Washington; brother, Jack (Melissa) Vickery of Fayetteville, TN; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She attended the Sunnyland Church of the Nazarene for 65 years. Her priorities were her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; her church; and her family.
In her early years, she made quilts and crocheted afghans, as well as working on many other types of crafts. In her later years, she enjoyed assembling puzzles and working on "Search a Word," but all of her years, she loved spending time reading and studying the Bible.
We wish to thank the ladies of the church for the years of Bible Studies so faithfully attended at her home. She truly loved hosting, preparing and anticipating those special occasions.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor David Garner officiating. Interment will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Mauveline's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -