Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman
MORTON - Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman, age 94, of Burlington, IA, formerly of Morton and Bloomington, IL, entered heaven on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Burlington, IA.
She was born to Jonas Bjornsson and Dagbjort Oktavia Bjarnadottir in Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 21, 1925. She married Rev. Delbert J Herman on March 25, 1945, in Reykjavik and he preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2015.
Íeda is survived by her children, Lucille Baker of Illinois, Del (Carina) Herman of British Columbia, Canada, Marian Tucker of Wisconsin, Peggy Herman of Washington, Christine (Larry) Butterfield of Illinois, Myra (Don) Chaput of Utah, Jonathan (Susan) Herman of Colorado, Timothy (Bonnie) Herman of Florida, Della (Alan) Schmidt of Iowa and Heidi (Raymond) Herman-Kerr of South Dakota; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She is also survived by sisters, Sisi Ridley of Texas and Lilla Martino of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and husband.
Íeda was a full partner in Christian ministry with her husband for 60 years, together building and serving several churches throughout Central Illinois. She served in worship teams and women's ministries and was a Sunday School teacher and a counselor. Íeda also provided interior design services for church building projects. She served in leadership for the Bible Truth Crusade, a Christian non-profit ministry.
She was a Graduate of the Chicago School of Interior Design in Illinois and of the Institute of Children's Literature in Connecticut. She authored and co-authored five books. Íeda also owned and operated an Interior Design and Window Covering business for several years.
Later in life, Íeda reconnected with her Scandinavian heritage. She was a founding member of the Icelandic National League of the United States and past member of the Icelandic National League of North America. She spoke frequently at Scandinavian festivals and Sons of Norway chapters around the US.
A funeral service for Íeda will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the church. Burial will be private at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.
Memorial donations in honor of Íeda may be made to Compassion International.
