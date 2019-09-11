|
Ilene M. Stevens
PEORIA - Ilene M. Stevens, 89, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage, IL.
Ilene was born on February 14, 1930, in Keokuk, IA, a daughter of Charles and Roxanne (Brice) Casey. She married Gerald G. Stevens on August 11, 1950. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Eugene Stevens and Debra (Robert) Swearingian, both of Peoria; grandchildren, Robert (Angie), Ryan (Angelique), Russell (Kathy) and Randon (Holly) Swearingian; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Anita Stevens; and six siblings.
She and Gerald were longtime members of Ann Street Church in Peoria, until it dissolved. They have been attending First United Methodist Church in Hanna City. Ilene was a member of the Peoria Art Association.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ilene's memory to World Vision.
Ilene's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019