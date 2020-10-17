1/1
Illena "Rosie" Fitzpatrick
DUNLAP - Illena "Rosie" Fitzpatrick, 84, of Dunlap passed away at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Rosie was born on September 2, 1936, in Princeville to William and Norma (Stoecker) Begner. She married Marvin E. Fitzpatrick on September 19, 1954, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2013.
Surviving are three children, Todd (Kim) Fitzpatrick of Elkhart, IA, Rod (Suzanne) Fitzpatrick of Edelstein and Lynne (Steve) Gilles of Kickapoo; seven grandchildren, Dustin, Drew, Alex, Brett, Brian, Clara and Olivia; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Irma (Jim) Hoerr, Mary (Jess (Dec.)) Arnold and Laura (Bob) Daniels; and one brother, Fred Begner. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Nathan Fitzpatrick. She loved all of her family dearly.
Rosie's visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Please wear a face covering and respect social distancing guidelines. Her funeral service will be private for family. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunlap Fire Department. Condolences may be left for Rosie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
