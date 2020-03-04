|
Imogene A. Donaldson
EAST PEORIA - Imogene A. Donaldson, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home in East Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was born the daughter of Kenneth and Delsie (Lambdin) Foor on October 25, 1933, in Tower Hill, IL. She married Charles J. Donaldson on March 4, 1950, in East Peoria, and they spent 70 wonderful years together.
Imogene is survived by her husband, Charles of East Peoria; children, Gene (Diana) Donaldson of Minier, Verna (Willie) Jennings of Groveland and Gary (Becky) Donaldson of East Peoria; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, one infant sister and sister, Alice Shepard.
Imogene worked for Caterpillar in the insurance department for 25 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was on the FDL Golf League.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Pastor Howard Love will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Imogene may be made to .
