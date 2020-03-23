|
Imogene "Polly" Hamock
MACKINAW - Imogene "Polly" Faughn Hamock, 93, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Polly was born on February 27, 1927, in Lamasco, Kentucky, to John D. and Julia Cunningham Gray. She married Eugene Faughn. He preceded her in death. She later married Ray Hamock. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding Polly in death were her parents; four brothers; four sisters; one daughter, Dianna; and one son, David.
Polly is survived by one daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Raeuber of Mackinaw; one son, Dale (Lori) Faughn of Mackinaw; three step-daughters, Chris Kern, of Washington, Sandy (Lonnie) Cagle, of Knoxville, KY, and Katherine (Steve) Rowell of Pekin; 18 grand and step-grandchildren; and many great and great-great-grandchildren and step-great and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Polly had worked at Hopedale Nursing Home, Mackinaw Raincoat Factory and, last, Morton Terrace Nursing Home.
Over the years, Polly was very active in her church, New Castle Bible Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader and helped in the nursery.
Family graveside services will be Friday, March 27, 2020, at Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Phil Rossi and the staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Polly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to New Castle Bible Church, 17931 Dee-Mack Road, Mackinaw, IL, 61755; or Hopedale Nursing Home, 107 Tremont St., Hopedale, IL 61747-0267.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020