Imogene N. "Imy" McGinnis
TRIVOLI – Imogene N. "Imy" McGinnis, 89, of Trivoli, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Spring Grove Township, Illinois on April 5, 1931 to Elmer and Edith (Glass) McCoy. She married Dalton McGinnis on May 28, 1948 in London Mills. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2003 in Peoria.
Imogene was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Keith; granddaughter, Heather Wood; and nine brothers and sisters.
Surviving are four children, Tricia (Gary) Ratliff of Elkhorn, NE, Zayna Connor of Trivoli, Patrick McGinnis of Trivoli, and Roger McGinnis of Peoria; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Witt, Amy (Bob) Freshman, Stan Wood, Angel (Lane) Evans, Jason (Tara) McGinnis, Sean McGinnis, Devin McGinnis, and Rosie McGinnis; eight great-grandchildren, Sivana Witt, Mason Witt, Callie Witt, Blake Worsham, Hannah Howse, Eli McGinnis, Celtan McGinnis, and Rosie McGinnis and several nieces and nephews.
Imy last worked as a clerk for the Peoria County Recorder of Deeds, retiring in 2008 after 32 years of service. She enjoyed life, loved everyone and never met a stranger. She was active in her church, Lovejoy Church of God in Christ in Peoria, and loved gospel music.
Imogene's funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Pastor Otha Boyd will officiate. To attend via Facebook livestream, please visit www.facebook.com/DavisonFultonWoodland/
on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Her visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. also on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or The Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be made to Imogene's family at www.davison-fulton.com
.