Iola Curry
PEORIA — Iola Arretta Curry, 94, of Peoria passed away at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home.
Born April 20, 1924, in Peoria to William Albert and Stella Belle (Walton) Weir, she married Marien Thomas "Tom" Curry on July 18, 1950, in Peoria. He died February 19, 2013, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Gloria Jean Vallianatos; one grandson, Mark Vallianatos; one great-granddaughter, Christian Kathleen Martin; two sisters, Florence Stevens and Ethel Guthrie; and one brother, Ralph Weir.
Surviving are one daughter, Sheila (Billie Ray) Omer of Havana; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Charles) Brackney of Saint Petersburg, Florida, Priscilla (Terry) Cooper of Peoria, Matthew (Chris) Omer of Topeka, Sarah (Joe) Martin of Bullard, Texas, Brett Omer of Wheatland, Iowa, Rachel (Pat) Bowen of Manito, Shawn (Carol) Omer of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Rebecca (Bruce) Gibbs of Eldon, Missouri, Timothy Vallianatos of Chicago, Michelle Vallianatos of Roach, Missouri, Robert Vallianatos, and Abigail (Tony) Vaughn of Eldon, Missouri; 23 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
When we think of Iola, the song "My Way" by Frank Sinatra comes to mind. From raising her two, beautiful daughters, taking care of her husband, working at Hiram Walker and Sons, actively attending St. Jude Catholic Church, enjoying her grandchildren to living independently in her own home, Iola always did it her way. She was independent, kind, and loving. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Peoria, with Father Andru O'Brien as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 10811 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61615.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
As the song goes: And now, the end is near. And so I face the final curtain. My friend, I'll say it clear. I've lived a life that's full. I've traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this. I did it my way!
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019