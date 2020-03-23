|
Iona E. Oltman
GERMANTOWN HILLS- Iona E. Oltman, age 90, of Germantown Hills, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in El Paso to Francis and Hattie (Cox) Hilger. She married John "Ducky" Oltman on Sept. 19, 1948, in El Paso. He passed away on May 7, 2008, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, John "Johnny" Oltman Jr., who took such loving care of her during her illness; one sister, Judy Schneider of Bloomington; one brother, Gene Hilger of Bloomington; many special nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Patty, Ginny and Bergetta.
Iona was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, where she attended many national conventions all over the United States; Tazewell Doll Club, where she was past President and Treasurer; the American Legion Aux. Post 89; and Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso.
She loved traveling, crocheting, baking and antique doll collecting. Most of all, she loved her son and all the family get-togethers she and John Sr. planned with her son and his friends, family and brothers-in-law, Bernie and Dallas.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.
Remmert Funeral home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso, IL.
You may view Iona's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020