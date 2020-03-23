Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Oltman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona E. Oltman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iona E. Oltman Obituary
Iona E. Oltman
GERMANTOWN HILLS- Iona E. Oltman, age 90, of Germantown Hills, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in El Paso to Francis and Hattie (Cox) Hilger. She married John "Ducky" Oltman on Sept. 19, 1948, in El Paso. He passed away on May 7, 2008, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, John "Johnny" Oltman Jr., who took such loving care of her during her illness; one sister, Judy Schneider of Bloomington; one brother, Gene Hilger of Bloomington; many special nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Patty, Ginny and Bergetta.
Iona was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, where she attended many national conventions all over the United States; Tazewell Doll Club, where she was past President and Treasurer; the American Legion Aux. Post 89; and Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso.
She loved traveling, crocheting, baking and antique doll collecting. Most of all, she loved her son and all the family get-togethers she and John Sr. planned with her son and his friends, family and brothers-in-law, Bernie and Dallas.
Funeral services will be private, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.
Remmert Funeral home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso, IL.
You may view Iona's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -