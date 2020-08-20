Iona Giosta
WASHBURN -- Iona Ruth Giosta of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Washburn, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Iona was born on February 22, 1929, in Lacon, to Noel and Frances (Deneen) Lorance; she married John Giosta Jr on September 15, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2013. She was also preceded by one sister, Judy (James) Carney.
She is survived by three children, John Dan (Ellen) Giosta of Pekin, Tina (Terry) Scroggs of Sun City West, AZ, and Terry (Gloria) Giosta of Varna, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
She was proud of the fact that she went to ICC and got a degree in Art. One of her most greatest accomplishments outside of her family was assisting with the mural at ICC. Iona was active in her churches She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fierce advocate for Disability rights after an accident left her with a prosthetic limb.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and no services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made in her name to South Side Christian Academy, 3523 W Hill St., Peoria, IL 61605. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.