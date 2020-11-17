1/1
Irene Bitner
1925 - 2020
Irene Bitner
GLASFORD - Irene M. Bitner, 95, of Glasford passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Pekin Manor in Pekin.
She was born on April 2, 1925, in Glasford to Peter and Edith (Keel) Bunger. They preceded her in death. She married Herschel J. Bitner on March 25, 1946, in Crane Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1994.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Gary Kent Bitner; two brothers, George and Clarence Bunger; and two sisters, Eleanor Bunger Ball and Faye Bunger Taylor.
She is survived by one brother, John (Carole) Bunger; sister-in-law, Patsy Bunger; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was a past member of the Penn Ridge Church. She worked for Bergner's in Peoria and also at the Peoria State Hospital in Bartonville.
Irene was a member of the Citizens Advisory Board of the Canton School District. She was long active in politics in Fulton County as a Committee Women. She also served as council women for Orion Township.
Graveside services will be held at Lancaster Cemetery in Glasford on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakhinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lancaster Cemetery
