Irene Eicken
EAST PEORIA - Irene "Minnie" Jameson Eicken, 94, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Davenport, Iowa and East Peoria, Illinois passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Irene was born on February 5, 1926 in Danville, Illinois to the late Clarence Dean Jameson and late Nora Minnie Gates. Irene was the first born of five siblings. Her younger siblings are Charles (Ed), Lawrence and twins Maxine (White) and Mabel (Turner). Irene graduated from Bismarck High School. She married the love of her life, Henry John Eicken on August 23, 1946 in Danville, IL. Henry and Irene were married for 69 years before Henry passed away in 2015.
Irene was preceded in death by Henry; her son, David; Lawrence, her brother; and, LeRoy Eicken, her brother-in-law. Irene is survived by her daughter, Janette (Alan) Janssen of Lawrenceville, GA., her son, Jim (Susan) Eicken of Bradenton, FL., four grandchildren, Drs. John (Meredith) Eicken of Greenville, SC., Brina Janssen of North Hills, CA., Jessica (Jason) Hempel of Livonia, MI., and Kaitlynn (James) Mayo of Marietta, GA. Irene is also survived by five great grandchildren, Kinsley and Olivia (Kaitlynn & James), Audrey and Reid (John and Meredith) and Jacob (Jessica and Jason).
Irene was a 4-H co-leader and worked as an administrative assistant at Central Junior High School in East Peoria, Illinois (69 to 73) until Henry received a promotion with International Harvester. The family moved to Davenport, Iowa. Irene then worked as an assistant librarian at Davenport Central High School and was later promoted to secretary for the Superintendent of the Davenport Community Schools (74 to 85). After retiring and moving to Florida, Irene was a volunteer at the Lakewood Ranch Hospital. She looked forward to helping the patients. She also enjoyed attending a weekly neighborhood exercise group. In her free time, Irene loved bird watching and working in the butterfly garden at the Lakewood Ranch Community Park as well in her butterfly garden at home. She also helped neighborhood children learn to sew on her sewing machine. Irene was a member of the Living Lord Lutheran Church in Lakewood Ranch, FL.
Irene was a caring, devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was to be with family. Whether she was watching and supporting her children participate in school activities, attending her grandchildren sporting events or watching her great grandchildren's boundless energy, she was most content surrounded with her love ones. Even after losing her husband, she showed great resolve by enjoying the small pleasures like bird watching, bingo, dominoes, looking through the many photo albums of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, going for a drive and eating chocolate ice cream.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
