Irene Kaps
1930 - 2020
MORTON - Irene L. Kaps, 89, of Morton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 13, 1930, in Paauhau, Hawaii, to Joseph and Lenora (Botelho) Ferreira. She married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Kaps, on June 3, 1950, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2013.
Surviving are her two sons, Richard W. (Judy) Kaps of East Peoria and David G. (Georgia) Kaps of Morton; four grandchildren, Megan (Mike) Mobeck, Jason, Jennifer and Caitlin Kaps; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Cameron and Morgan Mobeck, Braeden Kaps and Georgia Clark; and four step-grandchildren, Mike Holliday, Robin Bennett, Hope Ware and Jon Kaps, and their children.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and George Ferreira.
Irene was a homemaker and excellent cook. She loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and camping. Her hobbies included cross stitching, bowling, playing bridge, golf and tennis.
She was a long-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice, in Irene's memory.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
