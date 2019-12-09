|
|
Irene Lois Stahl
DUNLAP - Irene Lois Stahl, 91, of Dunlap passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence.
Irene was born on January 22, 1928, in Peoria, the daughter of Samuel and Olive (Siebenthal) Rocke. She married Eldon Stahl on February 20, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2010.
Surviving are one son, Greg (Peggy) Stahl of Dunlap; three daughters, Lynette (the late Tom) Carmichael of Rochelle, Lisa Stahl of Dunlap and Linda Knobloch of El Paso; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one sister, Rita Chiavini of Peoria; and one sister-in-law, Carol Olson.
She was also preceded in death by one infant daughter, Virginia; one grandson, Luke Carmichael; four brothers, Aaron, David, Willis "Bill" and Norman; and two sisters, Lucille Bessler and Ruth Rahn.
Irene was a graduate of the former Woodruff High School in Peoria. She previously worked for Prudential and Buehler Bros. Grocery, and retired from Medina Township after 19 years. Mom lived the life of a dairy farmer's wife; a true helpmeet. She wanted all to do right, to get along and to be on time. She milked oh so many cows and made more than ample meals. Baking for 4-H meetings, township meetings, bake sales and those in need in the neighborhood gave her joy.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Walt Herrmann will officiate.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip J. Rock Center & School, 818 DuPage Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137.
Condolences may be left for Irene's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019