PEORIA - Irene Miller, 95, of Peoria, IL, peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her Heavenly home at 12:52 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Irene will be entombed at American Mausoleum.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
