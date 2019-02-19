|
Irene Miller
PEORIA - Irene Miller, 95, of Peoria, IL, peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her Heavenly home at 12:52 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Irene will be entombed at American Mausoleum.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019