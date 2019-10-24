|
|
Irene Risser
EAST PEORIA — Irene L. Risser, 97, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of East Peoria, IL passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Mesa Christian Health & Rehabilitation Center in Mesa.
She was born on October 8, 1922, in Ellery, IL, the daughter of Milton and Flora Garman Hall. She married Ralph D. Risser on May 24, 1944, at the Post Chapel at Forest Field, TX. He passed away on December 7, 2000, in Mesa, AZ. One brother, Dale Hall; and three sisters, Lorene Hall, Alene Hall and Ivalee Wilczewski, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, Dianne (Michael) Hoedel of Tucson, AZ, Ron (Jill) Risser of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Scott (Pam) Risser of San Antonio, TX. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren, along with one brother, Dean Hall of Santa Clarita, CA.
She was a member of the former Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington, IL.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Memorials in her name may be given to Calvary Community Church. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019