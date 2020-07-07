1/1
Irene Tarpley Lowder
1937 - 2020
PEKIN - Irene Tarpley Lowder, 83, of Pekin passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Care in Pekin.
Born January 18, 1937, in Glasford to Charles Richard and Caroline Ida (Hellman) Jefford, she married John Franklin "Bud" Tarpley Jr. on November 24, 1956, in Palmyra, Missouri. He died on July 22, 1995. She then married Charles Owen Lowder on December 14, 2002, in Groveland. He died on March 26, 2007, in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Billy, Chuck and Rudy Jefford.
Surviving are one son, Charles F. "Buddy" (Tracy) Tarpley of Green Valley; three daughters, Darla L. (Jack) Olson of Green Valley, Paula J. (Clint) Williams of South Pekin and Brenda K. Crawford of Pekin; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry Lee "Hank" (Nila) Jefford of Champaign; and her twin sister, Lucy Wiseman of Petersburg.
Irene had worked as an aide for eight years at Pekin Hospital, before receiving her LPN license in 1969. She then began working at Leisure Hills Nursing Home in Pekin. Irene later worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and Hopedale Medical Complex. She then received her R.N. License and worked at Pekin Hospital from 1989 to 1997. Following retirement, she worked part-time as an R.N. at Pekin Hospital and Pekin Living & Rehabilitation Center and Hopedale Medical Complex.
Irene enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.
She was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Pekin, where she was a Choir member for over 23 years, a member of the Ladies Missionary Group and past president of the Tuckabatchee Class.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Randy Justus will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and masks will be followed. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Boys & Girls Club of Pekin, 1101 Veerman Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
9
Funeral
02:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
