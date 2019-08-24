|
Iris A. Lang
RUSHVILLE - Iris A. Lang, 87, of Rushville passed away at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Countryview Care Center in Macomb.
She was born on June 22, 1932, in Bainbridge Township, Schuyler County, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas Marion and Edna Bernice (Conrad) Ingles. She married Robert K. "Curly" Lang on August 26, 1950, in Rushville. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2009.
Surviving are three children, Valerie J. Sprinkle and Melody A. Burke, both of Rushville, and Kevin T. (Mary) Lang of Bartonville; three grandchildren, Kelly Knous, Andy (Kala Peacock) Ebey and Brianna (Mark Thompson) Burke; five great-grandchildren, Tayler Knous, Annika Ebey, Peyton Caldwell and Kinsley and Addison Thompson; one sister, Marlene (Allen) Munson of Yoakum, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Helen Ingles; her husband; infant twins brother, Russell, and sister, Ruth Ingles; and one step-sister, Ethel Jay Klepfer.
A 1951 graduate of Rushville High School, she first worked as a waitress at the Virginia and a restaurant in Pittsfield. She would then serve as a correspondent for the Macomb Journal, writing a column on the Rushville news. Later, she worked at the A&P Store. For over 20 years, she was an office assistant at Schuyler-Brown FS in Rushville, retiring in 1989.
Iris was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Schuyler American Legion Auxiliary #4 for over 50 years and the Women of the Moose, all in Rushville. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader. Her love of bowling inspired her to start the Junior Bowling League. She also loved golf, playing in the Women's League for several years, even serving as captain of the Lang's Longshots. She also loved to play cards, especially pinnacle.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Debbie Hester officiating. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville.
Memorials are suggested to the Culbertson Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Honor Flight.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019