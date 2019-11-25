|
|
Iris J. Steele
PEKIN - Iris J. Steele, 78, of Pekin passed away at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home.
Born September 20, 1941, in Peoria to Edgar and Doris (Greenwood) Stephens, she married Larry L. Steele on June 9, 1962, in Decatur. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2017.
Surviving are one son, Keith Steele of Peoria; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Sharp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Kim Steele Bush.
Iris was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.
Her memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Pekin First Nazarene Church. Pastor Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pekin First Nazarene Church 3514 Broadway St., Pekin, IL 61554; or the North Pekin Fire Department, 236 S. Main St., North Pekin, IL 61554.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019