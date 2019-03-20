|
|
Irma Falk
TOLUCA - Irma D. Falk, 95, of Toluca passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 4:51 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Joy Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be made to her church or the Toluca Fire & Ambulance Department.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is in charge of arrangements.
Irma was born on January 11, 1924, in Toluca, IL, to William Henry and Florence (Wink) Falk.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Col. Charles (Julia) Morris of Williamsburg, VA, Kim (Gayle) Halverson of Algonquin and Scott (Elaine) Morris of Valparaiso, IN; six great-nieces and nephews; and ten great-great-nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one sister, Alyce Morris, preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. She had worked for thirty-five years at IBM in the Los Angeles, San Francisco and Peoria offices.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019