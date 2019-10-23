|
|
Irma Jean Jackson
CHILLICOTHE - Irma Jean (Adams) Jackson, 93, of Columbia, Illinois, formerly of Speer and Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:48 p.m. in Columbia.
Irma Jean was born on May 28, 1926, in Peoria County, the daughter of George Frederick and Mollie Rose Begner Adams. She married Dean McCurdy Jackson on July 26, 1946, in Princeville, IL. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2011.
Irma Jean is survived by four children, Barry (Jeannie) Jackson of Washington, Cheryl Lynn Jackson of Dunlap, Russell (Debbie) Jackson of Chillicothe and Janet (Mark Roos) Jackson of Columbia, IL; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Kellen) Waters of Deer Creek, Ryan Nauman of Peoria, Bryce (Ashlyn) Jackson and Chase Jackson of Chillicothe; four great-grandchildren, Quentin, Lenna, Addilyn and Everly; and one sister, Marlene Martin of Peoria.
Irma Jean was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Erin Jackson; a brother, Kenneth Adams; and two sisters, Helen Dahl and Dorothy Pullen.
Irma Jean graduated from Dunlap High School. After graduating, she worked at Caterpillar of Peoria and Murphy's Realty of Princeville. She was a homemaker, raising her four children and helping Dean with the farm work throughout planting and harvesting of the crops. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her delicious dinners she would bring to the field during the spring planting and fall harvest. Her life's work focused on raising and helping her family and husband on the farm.
Irma Jean was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Princeville Lodge #360 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Princeville Township Cemetery in Princeville. Veronica Haskell, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. A visitation will be from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville.
Memorial contributions may be made to or the .
Online condolences may be left for Irma Jean's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019