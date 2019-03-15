|
Irma Lambert
MORTON - Irma Elvira Lambert of Bloomington entered her heavenly home March 13, 2019 at Restmor Nursing
Home, Morton, IL.
She was born December 5, 1913 to George and Bess (Burleigh) Phipps in Spencer, Iowa. She married
Lester Young September 18, 1937. She later married Ralph Lambert, December 2, 1961. He preceded
her in death May 6, 2003.
She is survived by son Roger (Mariacristina) Young of Santa Monica, CA, daughter Judy (Dale) Coulter of
Morton, IL; three grandchildren Scott (Heather) Coulter, Neil (Joyce) Coulter, Caterina Irma Young; and 6
great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents, and four brothers.
Irma worked at State Farm as a Secretary for 20 years.
Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home,
Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Len Thebarge will officiate. Burial will be in East Lawn
Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Grace Church-Normal, Grace Evangelical Church-
Morton, and Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019