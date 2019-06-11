|
Isaac Brady Towry
SUNNYLAND - Isaac Brady Towry, 90, of Sunnyland passed away and left this world at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on January 25, 1929, in Lincoln County, Tennessee, to Isaac Herbert and Fannie Mae Pepper Towry. He married Ina Vivian Towry on October 14, 1950, in Markham, IL. Ina preceded him in death on November 25, 2005.
Brady is survived by a son, Stephen Towry, and a daughter, Pamela Towry, both of Washington, IL; a brother, CR Towry of Elora, TN; and many nieces and nephews, including Jeff Towry of Montgomery, AL, Amy Towry (Don) Gries of Peoria, IL, Vicki Towry (Kenny) Clark of Flintville, TN, and JoAnn Towry Briggs, James Towry, Greg Towry and Clark Towry, all of South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cecil (Dean) Towry and Louis Towry.
Brady enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. He went to work for Caterpillar Tractor Company once discharged and worked there for 43 years before he retired. Brady and Ina enjoyed traveling, hiking, backpacking and spending winters in Arizona during their 55 years of marriage. He enjoyed attending many Washington High School basketball games with his son and daughter. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Brady was a member of Ro-Land Manor Baptist Church for 62 years. He helped and served the church in many ways and greatly enjoyed his church family. Brady was also a member of the Izaak Walton League of Metamora, American Legion Post 100 and Towry/Towery Family of America. We will miss his friendly nature, warm smile and his concern always for others.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Steve Hardin will officiate.
Memorials can be made to his church or the Northern Tazewell Rescue Squad.
Brady's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 11 to June 13, 2019