Isabelle K. Couri
PEORIA - Isabelle K. Couri, 91, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 31, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Cecilia (Bojalad) Mallow. She married Dr. Peter J. Couri Sr. on November 26, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2005, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edmund and Raymond Mallow.
Surviving are six children, Dr. Peter (Barbara) Couri Jr., Stephen (Elizabeth) Couri, Annie Couri, Alyce Knapp, Timothy (Dr. Michele) Couri and William (Connie) Couri, all of Peoria, Illinois; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Isabelle lived her life in selfless devotion to her husband, Dr. Peter, and her six children, with a love and peaceful calm so rare to find today. She was always with a smile, and was there when her relatives and friends were in need. Her station wagons hauled hundreds of kids and elderly relatives through the years.
She was a member of the Peoria Medical Auxiliary for 70 years, and a founding member of Lakeview Museum, holding fundraisers in her house in the early 1960s. Isabelle supported her first cousin, Jim Maloof, when he first started the St. Jude charity, introducing him to the medical community and walking from house to house with her St. Jude money can. Isabelle was also a member of the Itoo Society. She never went to sleep without her rosary in her hand and led a humble Christian life, devoted to God. She passed surrounded by her children in peace.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Father Stephen Willard will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, and 30 minutes prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to M.P.N. Peoria, P.O. Box 9576, Peoria, IL 61612-9576; or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019