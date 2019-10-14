|
|
Ivan Kindig
EL PASO - Ivan L. Kindig, 91, of rural El Paso passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence, with family by his side.
He was born on October 20, 1927, in Secor, IL, to Lloyd M. and Marie Anliker Kindig. He married Janice Armstrong on September 6, 1953, in Roanoke, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Dan Kindig, Dave (Gay Lynn) Kindig and Don Kindig, all of Roanoke; one daughter, Brenda (Rick) Wuethrich of Secor; seven grandchildren, Travis (Mary) Wuethrich, Quentin (Stephanie) Wuethrich, Jodi (Michael) Blunier, Josh Kindig, Cody Kindig, Alyssa (Matt) Boley and Carrie Kindig; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his twin granddaughters.
An Army veteran, Ivan proudly served his country during the Korean War.
Ivan worked in quality control and inspections for Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke and McBride and Shoff in Metamora. He also farmed the family farm and worked for Swiss Bell Farms for many years until retiring in 2012.
Ivan loved taking rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and enjoyed riding late into his years, riding even into his 80s. He also loved trains and enjoyed going on train trips across the country.
He was a member of the Eureka Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Gary Cline will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial with military rites will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the .
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019