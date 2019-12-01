Home

Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
J. Gary Schmidt


1944 - 2019
J. Gary Schmidt Obituary
J. Gary Schmidt
HANNA CITY - Rev. J. Gary Schmidt, 75, of Hanna City passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 12, 1944, in Minot, North Dakota, to Herman and Agnes (Leier) Schmidt. He married Darlene Honig on July 10, 1966, in Lincoln, Kansas. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jonathan Schmidt of Hanna City, Illinois, Dawn (Rich) Good of Dacula, Georgia, and Timothy (Kristin) Schmidt of South Beloit, Illinois; five grandchildren, Adrianna and Evan Good and Annalise, Ian and Gavin Schmidt; and one sister, Carol Treckman of Minot, North Dakota.
Gary retired from Federal Warehouse Companies. He was Pastor of Penn Ridge Lutheran Church in Trivoli and Wiley Lutheran Church in Ellisville. Gary loved his family and grandkids.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home. Pastor Rich Good will officiate. Burial will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local church.
To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
