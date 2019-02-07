|
|
J. Maxine Lunsford
PEKIN ~ Juanita Maxine Lunsford, 86, of East Peoria, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria.
Born August 26, 1932 in Golconda to Loren and Roena (Williams) Barger, she married F. Rayford "Ray" Lunsford on August 29, 1953 in Creve Coeur. He died September 14, 1997 in Peoria. She also was preceded by one brother and two sisters.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Tim Palmer) Lunsford of Pekin and Debra D. (Robert) Humphrey of Tri Cities, Washington; one son, Douglas Ray Lunsford of Culver City, California; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Barger, Arnold Barger and Larry Barger, all of Golconda; and her identical twin sister, Kathleen Whiteside of Abilene, Texas.
Maxine was a lifelong Christian who enjoyed going to church and listening to gospel music.
Her funeral will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brad Martin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Huntington's Disease Association at 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902 New York, NY 10018 or to the National Association for the Mentally Ill at NAMI Illinois 218 W. Lawrence Ave. Springfield, IL 62704.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019